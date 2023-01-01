$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Loaded Low Kms
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
75,446KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10437018
- Stock #: 23T208
- VIN: 3GTP1TEC9FG244878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,446 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4