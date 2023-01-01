Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

75,446 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Loaded Low Kms

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Loaded Low Kms

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,446KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10437018
  • Stock #: 23T208
  • VIN: 3GTP1TEC9FG244878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,446 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

2016 RAM 2500 4WD Lo...
 163,138 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Subur...
 233,454 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2011 Buick Lucerne C...
 177,685 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory