2015 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
306-773-9301
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
+ taxes & licensing
Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, FWD 4dr Sport, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5