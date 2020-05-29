2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Telematics

Cargo Compartment Cover

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)

TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel

Requires Subscription

SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Compartment Cover 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm

RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details

Customer Preferred Package 23Z|3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine|8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)|Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition II|ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera|9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer|50 State Emissions|P...

