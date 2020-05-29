Menu
$44,700

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Dodge

306-773-9301

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$44,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,816KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5048904
  • Stock #: D11403A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG2FC939404
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Cargo Compartment Cover
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
  • Requires Subscription
  • SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Compartment Cover 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
  Customer Preferred Package 23Z|3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine|8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)|Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition II|ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera|9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer|50 State Emissions|P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Dodge

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

