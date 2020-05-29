2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Sunroof
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Additional Features
- Telematics
- Cargo Compartment Cover
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
- TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
- Requires Subscription
- SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Compartment Cover 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm
- RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
- Customer Preferred Package 23Z|3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine|8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)|Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition II|ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera|9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer|50 State Emissions|P...
