2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS

Knee Air Bag

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

BRIGHT WHITE

3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)

GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)

Requires Subscription

RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details

WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUM W/GREY PKTS -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS Goodyear Brand Tires

