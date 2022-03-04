2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Sale $18,261 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 1 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8473155

8473155 Stock #: 3457A

3457A VIN: 1C4RJFAG2FC601968

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 209,155 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat GPS Antenna Input Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Permanent locking hubs 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering 1323# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Safety Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM

