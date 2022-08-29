Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

190,685 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL - Premium Package

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL - Premium Package

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

190,685KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9177004
  • Stock #: 3628A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4FC876506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3628A
  • Mileage 190,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Package!

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 190,685 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Email Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

