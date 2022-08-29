2015 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 6 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9177004

9177004 Stock #: 3628A

3628A VIN: 5N1AT2MV4FC876506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3628A

Mileage 190,685 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.