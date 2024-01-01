$18,665+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
CREW CAB 1500 ST 4X4 - 140.5” WB
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$18,665
+ taxes & licensing
Used
246,581KM
VIN 1C6RR7KM9FS715823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Western Brown
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12638A
- Mileage 246,581 KM
Vehicle Description
Diesel Engine, Rear View Camera, Uconnect 5.0, Bluetooth!
Compare at $22889 - Our Price is just $18665!
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2015 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 246,581 kms. It's western brown in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Rear View Camera, Uconnect 5.0, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KM9FS715823.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Folding Rear Seat
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
657.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Clock
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Uconnect 5.0
Email Standard Dodge
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
$18,665
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2015 RAM 1500