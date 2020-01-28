2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Remote Start System Seating Leather Seats

Split Bench Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Chrome Bodyside Moulding Windows Privacy Glass

Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Chrome Tubular Side Steps

Adjustable Pedals

Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Class IV Receiver Hitch

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Spray-in bedliner

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks

ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)

PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM

121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)

CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start

RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation

TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)

GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)

WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)

MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares

Requires Subscription

CANYON BROWN/FROST BEIGE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERT -inc: Heated Second Row Seats Full Length Floor Console Bucket Seats Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.