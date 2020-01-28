Menu
2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4544778
  • Stock #: 11209A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT4FS788519
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Lt Frost Beige/Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Chrome Tubular Side Steps
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
  • ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
  • PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
  • 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
  • TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares
  • Requires Subscription
  • CANYON BROWN/FROST BEIGE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERT -inc: Heated Second Row Seats Full Length Floor Console Bucket Seats Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

