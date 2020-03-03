Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,251KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4696614
  • Stock #: 10983A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT9FS595624
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Sport Performance Hood
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
  • COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • BLACK VINYL HIGH-BACK BUCKET W/MESH INSERTS
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD)
  • TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Dodge

2018 RAM 2500 Laramie
 17,758 KM
$82,130 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 16,003 KM
$49,867 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Durango L...
 96,092 KM
$26,547 + tax & lic
Knight Dodge

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Send A Message