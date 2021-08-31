Menu
2015 RAM 1500

336,126 KM

Details Description Features

$19,637

+ tax & licensing
$19,637

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$19,637

+ taxes & licensing

336,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7636279
  • Stock #: D11810A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 336,126 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Power Black Man Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trailer Brake Control, Class IV Receiver Hitch, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer, Humidity Sensor, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, POWER SUNROOF, POWER BLACK MAN FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Trailer Tow Mirrors, Black Exterior Mirrors, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD).* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Park-Sense rear park assist system
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
Blue Streak Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Humidity Sensor
BLACK VINYL HIGH-BACK BUCKET W/MESH INSERTS
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Power Black Man Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Brake Control Class IV Receiver Hitch
POWER BLACK MAN FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Trailer Tow Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

