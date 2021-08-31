2015 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
306-773-9301
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CHROME WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS, CHROME BODYSIDE MOULDING.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 can get you a trustworthy 1500 today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
