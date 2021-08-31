Menu
2015 RAM 1500

138,957 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Laramie

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

138,957KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7975871
  • Stock #: B11977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 138,957 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CHROME WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS, CHROME BODYSIDE MOULDING.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 can get you a trustworthy 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER-FACED 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

