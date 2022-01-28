Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 3500

101,526 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 3500

2015 RAM 3500

Longhorn

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 3500

Longhorn

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8266332
  • Stock #: B11963A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Lt Frost Beige/Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,526 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 3500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE GOLD CLEARCOAT, WHEELS: 17" X 6" PREMIUM ALUMINUM, TWO TONE LOWER PAINT.*This Ram 3500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic , TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD, TIRES: LT235/80R17E BSW ALL-SEASON, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield, POWER SUNROOF, LT FROST BEIGE/BROWN, PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, GVWR: 6,350 KGS (14,000 LBS), ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL I-6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180-Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, RAM Active Air, GVWR: 5,579 kgs (12,300 lbs), Winter Front Grille Cover.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 can get you a dependable 3500 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Clearance Lamps
Two Tone Lower Paint
White Gold Clearcoat
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Delete Spray In Bedliner
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
220-Amp Alternator
LT FROST BEIGE/BROWN PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS)
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
WHEELS: 17" X 6" PREMIUM ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL I-6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) Winter Front Gr...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Delete Tire Press Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext Nexen Brand Tires 11.50 Dual Wheels Rear Axle Wheels: 17" x 6" Premium Aluminum Chrome Tubul...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Standard Dodge

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 133,714 KM
$21,045 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 73,000 KM
$67,860 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 2500...
 108,246 KM
$64,918 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory