$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-773-9301
2015 RAM 3500
Longhorn
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8266332
- Stock #: B11963A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Lt Frost Beige/Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,526 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 3500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE GOLD CLEARCOAT, WHEELS: 17" X 6" PREMIUM ALUMINUM, TWO TONE LOWER PAINT.*This Ram 3500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic , TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD, TIRES: LT235/80R17E BSW ALL-SEASON, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield, POWER SUNROOF, LT FROST BEIGE/BROWN, PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, GVWR: 6,350 KGS (14,000 LBS), ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL I-6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180-Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, RAM Active Air, GVWR: 5,579 kgs (12,300 lbs), Winter Front Grille Cover.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 can get you a dependable 3500 today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Standard Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.