2015 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 5 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8266332

8266332 Stock #: B11963A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Lt Frost Beige/Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 101,526 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Clearance Lamps Two Tone Lower Paint White Gold Clearcoat Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group Delete Spray In Bedliner PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Auto Level Rear Air Suspension CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio 220-Amp Alternator LT FROST BEIGE/BROWN PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS) KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry WHEELS: 17" X 6" PREMIUM ALUMINUM Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL I-6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) Winter Front Gr... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Delete Tire Press Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext Nexen Brand Tires 11.50 Dual Wheels Rear Axle Wheels: 17" x 6" Premium Aluminum Chrome Tubul...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.