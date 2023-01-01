$31,814+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,814
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2015 RAM 3500
2015 RAM 3500
Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$31,814
+ taxes & licensing
365,002KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9718222
- Stock #: P3716
- VIN: 3C63R3EL5FG678519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 365,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $32768 - Our Price is just $31814!
This vehicle listing is brought to you from our wholesale lot. Our wholesale lot is where the vehicles that don't quite meet all of our high standards for being a retail unit get listed.
We will do our best to describe the vehicle to you and at your request, send you a walk around video so you can see it for yourself. It may be a little older than we prefer, or a little higher mileage, or it might need some repairs done. It doesn't come with any inspections or warranty and there is not a list of what's wrong with it or anything that needs work, but it does come with a significant discount at this advertised price that you see in the ad! This vehicle is priced well below the marketplace competitors and that's likely what drew your attention to it. We strongly recommend that you come in person to see, drive, and check it out. Hurry, these sorts of listings are pretty fluid and are only here until we get them sent to wholesale auction.
This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2015 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 365,002 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3EL5FG678519.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Compass
Rear View Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Storage Tray
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
High Back Seats
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
8.4" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
antenna
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Regular Amplifier
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Transmission oil cooler
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,854 kgs (10,700 lbs)
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
1759.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Coloured Fender Flares
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Standard Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6