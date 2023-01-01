2015 RAM 3500

$31,814 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 5 , 0 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9718222

9718222 Stock #: P3716

P3716 VIN: 3C63R3EL5FG678519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 365,002 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior Compass Rear View Camera PERIMETER ALARM 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Heated Leather Steering Wheel Storage Tray Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor High Back Seats Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Harman Radio Manufacturer Front Armrest w/Cup Holders 8.4" Touchscreen Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Sentry Key Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm antenna Bluetooth Fixed antenna Regular Amplifier Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Electronically Controlled Throttle 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Transmission oil cooler 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 117.3 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 4,854 kgs (10,700 lbs) Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 1759.9 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Tip Start Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Coloured Fender Flares Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Additional Features Premium Sound Package Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM

