Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation!

Compare at $41195 - Our Price is just $39995!

A relentless performance machine in all aspects, this 2016 BMW X5 M combines the versatility of a luxurious SUV and the performance of a sports car to create the ultimate sports SUV. This 2016 BMW X5 M is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

When has an SUV outperformed a typical sports car? More often than not we see these amazingly fast SUVs that have unparalleled power and handling but when speaking of the 2016 BMW X5 M, we have a whole new class that is all of its own. This luxurious SUV that has a plush yet sporty interior boasts an engine that produces well over 500 HP, and when under stress handles just as well if not better than a track car. Unmatched and unrivaled, this 2016 BMW X5 M is the real deal when it comes to sports SUVs. This SUV has 116,538 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 567HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our X5 Ms trim level is AWD 4dr. This X5 M takes performance to new heights with M sport seats, a 16 speaker 600W stereo with auxiliary and USB, and a ton of performance enhancements. This X5 is kitted out for real luxury with a sunroof, a heads up display, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled Dakota leather seats, a power liftgate, driver memory, dual zone automatic climate control, front and rear park assist, blind spot detection, backup camera, aluminum wheels, steerable headlights, fog lights, navigation, steering wheel controls, nine-speaker stereo, wifi, USB and auxiliary inputs, a CD player, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.

2016 BMW X5

116,538 KM

Used
116,538KM
VIN 5YMKT6C53G0R78732

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12949B
  • Mileage 116,538 KM

Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation!

Compare at $41195 - Our Price is just $39995!

A relentless performance machine in all aspects, this 2016 BMW X5 M combines the versatility of a luxurious SUV and the performance of a sports car to create the ultimate sports SUV. This 2016 BMW X5 M is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

When has an SUV outperformed a typical sports car? More often than not we see these amazingly fast SUVs that have unparalleled power and handling but when speaking of the 2016 BMW X5 M, we have a whole new class that is all of its own. This luxurious SUV that has a plush yet sporty interior boasts an engine that produces well over 500 HP, and when under stress handles just as well if not better than a track car. Unmatched and unrivaled, this 2016 BMW X5 M is the real deal when it comes to sports SUVs. This SUV has 116,538 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 567HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our X5 M's trim level is AWD 4dr. This X5 M takes performance to new heights with M sport seats, a 16 speaker 600W stereo with auxiliary and USB, and a ton of performance enhancements. This X5 is kitted out for real luxury with a sunroof, a heads up display, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled Dakota leather seats, a power liftgate, driver memory, dual zone automatic climate control, front and rear park assist, blind spot detection, backup camera, aluminum wheels, steerable headlights, fog lights, navigation, steering wheel controls, nine-speaker stereo, wifi, USB and auxiliary inputs, a CD player, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.

* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

REAR CAMERA

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection

