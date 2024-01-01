$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 BMW X5
M AWD 4dr
2016 BMW X5
M AWD 4dr
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,538KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YMKT6C53G0R78732
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12949B
- Mileage 116,538 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation!
Compare at $41195 - Our Price is just $39995!
A relentless performance machine in all aspects, this 2016 BMW X5 M combines the versatility of a luxurious SUV and the performance of a sports car to create the ultimate sports SUV. This 2016 BMW X5 M is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
When has an SUV outperformed a typical sports car? More often than not we see these amazingly fast SUVs that have unparalleled power and handling but when speaking of the 2016 BMW X5 M, we have a whole new class that is all of its own. This luxurious SUV that has a plush yet sporty interior boasts an engine that produces well over 500 HP, and when under stress handles just as well if not better than a track car. Unmatched and unrivaled, this 2016 BMW X5 M is the real deal when it comes to sports SUVs. This SUV has 116,538 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 567HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our X5 M's trim level is AWD 4dr. This X5 M takes performance to new heights with M sport seats, a 16 speaker 600W stereo with auxiliary and USB, and a ton of performance enhancements. This X5 is kitted out for real luxury with a sunroof, a heads up display, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled Dakota leather seats, a power liftgate, driver memory, dual zone automatic climate control, front and rear park assist, blind spot detection, backup camera, aluminum wheels, steerable headlights, fog lights, navigation, steering wheel controls, nine-speaker stereo, wifi, USB and auxiliary inputs, a CD player, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Compare at $41195 - Our Price is just $39995!
A relentless performance machine in all aspects, this 2016 BMW X5 M combines the versatility of a luxurious SUV and the performance of a sports car to create the ultimate sports SUV. This 2016 BMW X5 M is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
When has an SUV outperformed a typical sports car? More often than not we see these amazingly fast SUVs that have unparalleled power and handling but when speaking of the 2016 BMW X5 M, we have a whole new class that is all of its own. This luxurious SUV that has a plush yet sporty interior boasts an engine that produces well over 500 HP, and when under stress handles just as well if not better than a track car. Unmatched and unrivaled, this 2016 BMW X5 M is the real deal when it comes to sports SUVs. This SUV has 116,538 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 567HP 4.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our X5 M's trim level is AWD 4dr. This X5 M takes performance to new heights with M sport seats, a 16 speaker 600W stereo with auxiliary and USB, and a ton of performance enhancements. This X5 is kitted out for real luxury with a sunroof, a heads up display, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled Dakota leather seats, a power liftgate, driver memory, dual zone automatic climate control, front and rear park assist, blind spot detection, backup camera, aluminum wheels, steerable headlights, fog lights, navigation, steering wheel controls, nine-speaker stereo, wifi, USB and auxiliary inputs, a CD player, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban 8-Passenger 29,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 17 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Durango GT 48,884 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2016 BMW X5