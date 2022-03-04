Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

48,708 KM

$39,126

+ tax & licensing
$39,126

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 - Touch Screen

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71 - Touch Screen

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$39,126

+ taxes & licensing

48,708KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8479647
  • Stock #: B3559
  • VIN: 1GCGTDE37G1214181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!

Compare at $40300 - Our Price is just $39126!

This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed with your every day in mind. This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 48,708 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Colorado's trim level is 4WD Z71. Our Colorado Z71 is designed with the rugged outdoors in mind and includes an off road suspension, hill decent control, power - heated front seats, an E-Z lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touch screen with Chevy MyLink, bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. This Z71 also includes a remote engine start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, a rear view camera and Stabilitrak and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

