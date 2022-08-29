Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

165,142 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ - Navigation - Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ - Navigation - Power Liftgate

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,142KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9070162
  • Stock #: 3620A
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEK1G6330324

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3620A
  • Mileage 165,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera!

The Equinox can prove that whatever life brings, you can rely on it. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This SUV has 165,142 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is LTZ. Our top of the line Chevrolet Equinox LTZ trim comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a LTZ Exterior Appearance package that includes chrome accents from front to rear, a power liftgate, navigation system with Chevy MyLink, a 7 inch touchscreen with bluetooth connectivity and wireless audio streaming, power leather heated seats with memory settings, remote engine start and a rear vision camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Liftgate
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Standard Nissan

2014 Dodge Journey R...
 202,104 KM
$12,587 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 117,304 KM
$22,171 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Titan SV...
 94,746 KM
$17,285 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

Call Dealer

306-778-XXXX

(click to show)

306-778-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory