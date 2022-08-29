$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ - Navigation - Power Liftgate
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
165,142KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9070162
- Stock #: 3620A
- VIN: 2GNFLGEK1G6330324
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,142 KM
Vehicle Description
The Equinox can prove that whatever life brings, you can rely on it. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This SUV has 165,142 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LTZ. Our top of the line Chevrolet Equinox LTZ trim comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a LTZ Exterior Appearance package that includes chrome accents from front to rear, a power liftgate, navigation system with Chevy MyLink, a 7 inch touchscreen with bluetooth connectivity and wireless audio streaming, power leather heated seats with memory settings, remote engine start and a rear vision camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Liftgate
Navigation
