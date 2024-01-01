$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew LTZ Loaded, Leather, Wholesale Buy!
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T127
- Mileage 223,727 KM
Vehicle Description
Please fully read the description...
This fresh inventory is available at a significantly discounted price of just $17,995 + tax & fees to be sold as-is, where is. We have this truck booked to go to dealer auction where we know with confidence what it will fetch, but why not offer it up so that you, the consumer can get in on a fantastic buy? We know that it is gravel chipped, we know that the front suspension needs work (upper & lower ball joints have wear) we know that there may be other unknown expenses that will pop up when it gets inspected... but at this price, it does not come with any inspection or guarantee. It's just simply available at a darn good price. We are unable to hold this for anyone, we are unable to put it through the shop... it's a case of what you see is what you get. There are no warranties available on a truck that hasn't been inspected. You'll need to hurry though... it will leave for the auction by the middle of next week. Sorry, we simply can't get into checking for this or that... if you saw the value in this price and have read this far, you know it's a buy! You need to come and see it in person, we know we'll be bombarded with inquiries and we just can't address all the requests that will inevitably come. Come see it on our lot while it's still here.... the ad will be promptly removed upon being sold, so it's definately still here though you're welcome to call & confirm before driving any distance.
Thanks for checking it out!
This is an LTZ so it is very well equipped. 5.3L V8
888-813-0604