This fresh inventory is available at a significantly discounted price of just $17,995 + tax & fees to be sold as-is, where is. We have this truck booked to go to dealer auction where we know with confidence what it will fetch, but why not offer it up so that you, the consumer can get in on a fantastic buy? We know that it is gravel chipped, we know that the front suspension needs work (upper & lower ball joints have wear) we know that there may be other unknown expenses that will pop up when it gets inspected... but at this price, it does not come with any inspection or guarantee. Its just simply available at a darn good price. We are unable to hold this for anyone, we are unable to put it through the shop... its a case of what you see is what you get. There are no warranties available on a truck that hasnt been inspected. Youll need to hurry though... it will leave for the auction by the middle of next week. Sorry, we simply cant get into checking for this or that... if you saw the value in this price and have read this far, you know its a buy! You need to come and see it in person, we know well be bombarded with inquiries and we just cant address all the requests that will inevitably come. Come see it on our lot while its still here.... the ad will be promptly removed upon being sold, so its definately still here though youre welcome to call & confirm before driving any distance. Thanks for checking it out! This is an LTZ so it is very well equipped. 5.3L V8

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

223,727 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew LTZ Loaded, Leather, Wholesale Buy!

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew LTZ Loaded, Leather, Wholesale Buy!

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,727KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC4GG323953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T127
  • Mileage 223,727 KM

Vehicle Description

This fresh inventory is available at a significantly discounted price of just $17,995 + tax & fees to be sold as-is, where is. We have this truck booked to go to dealer auction where we know with confidence what it will fetch, but why not offer it up so that you, the consumer can get in on a fantastic buy? We know that it is gravel chipped, we know that the front suspension needs work (upper & lower ball joints have wear) we know that there may be other unknown expenses that will pop up when it gets inspected... but at this price, it does not come with any inspection or guarantee. It's just simply available at a darn good price. We are unable to hold this for anyone, we are unable to put it through the shop... it's a case of what you see is what you get. There are no warranties available on a truck that hasn't been inspected. You'll need to hurry though... it will leave for the auction by the middle of next week. Sorry, we simply can't get into checking for this or that... if you saw the value in this price and have read this far, you know it's a buy! You need to come and see it in person, we know we'll be bombarded with inquiries and we just can't address all the requests that will inevitably come. Come see it on our lot while it's still here.... the ad will be promptly removed upon being sold, so it's definately still here though you're welcome to call & confirm before driving any distance.
Thanks for checking it out!

This is an LTZ so it is very well equipped. 5.3L V8

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4th Door
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500