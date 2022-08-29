Menu
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

183,005 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

183,005KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9260998
  Stock #: 3641A
  VIN: 1GNSKCKC7GR458210

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 183,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats!

This attractive Tahoe is Chevrolet's flagship SUV and is offered in a number of configurations. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes a big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This SUV has 183,005 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tahoe's trim level is LTZ. This LTZ is the height of luxury SUVs with incredible features like heated and cooled leather seats, Premium Bose audio, memory seats, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, blind spot detection, park assist, chrome exterior trim, magnetic ride control, and fog lamps. Additional features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors, rear park assist, sidesteps, a backup camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Bluetooth
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Power Tailgate
Wi-Fi

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

