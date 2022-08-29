$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe
LTZ - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
183,005KM
Used
- Stock #: 3641A
- VIN: 1GNSKCKC7GR458210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,005 KM
Vehicle Description
This attractive Tahoe is Chevrolet's flagship SUV and is offered in a number of configurations. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes a big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This SUV has 183,005 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LTZ. This LTZ is the height of luxury SUVs with incredible features like heated and cooled leather seats, Premium Bose audio, memory seats, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, blind spot detection, park assist, chrome exterior trim, magnetic ride control, and fog lamps. Additional features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors, rear park assist, sidesteps, a backup camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
