$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
R/T
2016 Dodge Journey
R/T
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG5GT172925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D13003A
- Mileage 17 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Rear View Camera , Rear Seat Video Group, Leather Seats!
Compare at $38265 - Our Price is just $14995!
For a safe, reliable family vehicle that's also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2016 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 17 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Journey's trim level is R/T. This sporty Journey R/T is as fun as it is practical. It comes with all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and six-speaker premium audio, rear park assist, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, performance suspension, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Rear View Camera , Rear Seat Video Group, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG5GT172925.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Rear Seat Video Group
