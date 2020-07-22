Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

49,403 KM

Details Description Features

$18,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,975

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Nissan

306-778-7000

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5387789
  • Stock #: 3205A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG2GT241702

$18,975

+ taxes & licensing

49,403KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 49,403 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, AWD 4dr R/T, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
White
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING (TWV)
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
Requires Subscription
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Knight Nissan

2017 Nissan Altima 2...
 47,813 KM
$18,486 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 296,850 KM
$21,938 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord Se...
 64,118 KM
$18,983 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Knight Nissan

Knight Nissan

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

Call Dealer

306-778-XXXX

(click to show)

306-778-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory