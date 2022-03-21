Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

68,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

R/T - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

68,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8867675
  • Stock #: 3556A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG2GT172915

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package!

Practicality is the name of the game when creating a family transporter, and this Dodge Journey has it in spades. This 2016 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This low mileage SUV has just 68,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Journey's trim level is R/T. This sporty Journey R/T is as fun as it is practical. It comes with all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and six-speaker premium audio, rear park assist, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, performance suspension, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG2GT172915.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Premium Sound Package

