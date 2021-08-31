2016 Ford Escape

Sale $22,495 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 7 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8028136

8028136 Stock #: 21T280

21T280 VIN: 1FMCU9GX1GUA47237

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black/Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21T280

Mileage 99,727 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.