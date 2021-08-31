+ taxes & licensing
1-888-380-6842
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
1-888-380-6842
+ taxes & licensing
Introducing the 2016 Ford Escape! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! Top features include power windows, a tachometer, remote keyless entry, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4