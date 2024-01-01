Menu
<b>Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> According to Edmunds, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that its civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canadas best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 111,842 kms. Its brilliant black crystal pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Cherokees trim level is North. Rugged design defines this Jeep Cherokee North with a black grille and chrome surround. Other features for this model include power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth connectivity, fog lamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.

2016 Jeep Cherokee

111,842 KM

Details Description Features

North

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

111,842KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMCS9GW260629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12889A
  • Mileage 111,842 KM

Vehicle Description

According to Edmunds, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 111,842 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cherokee's trim level is North. Rugged design defines this Jeep Cherokee North with a black grille and chrome surround. Other features for this model include power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth connectivity, fog lamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCS9GW260629.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Rear View Camera

