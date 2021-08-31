Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

61,137 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,137KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7998678
  • Stock #: D11990A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,137 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Altitude Package, Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring, Wheels: 18" x 7" Gloss Black Aluminum (DISC), Gloss Black Fascia Applique, Daylight Opening Mouldings, Gloss Black Side Roof Rails, Gloss Black Grille Surrounds, Continental Brand Tires, Gloss Black Jeep Badging , TIRES: P225/60R18 BSW TOURING, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Remote Start System, Cargo Net, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Jeep Cherokee come see us at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 18" x 7" Gloss Black Aluminum
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System Cargo Net A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Altitude Package Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring Wheels: 18" x 7" Gloss Black Aluminum (DISC) Gloss Black Fascia Applique Daylight Opening Mouldings ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

