2016 Jeep Cherokee

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Altitude Package, Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring, Wheels: 18" x 7" Gloss Black Aluminum (DISC), Gloss Black Fascia Applique, Daylight Opening Mouldings, Gloss Black Side Roof Rails, Gloss Black Grille Surrounds, Continental Brand Tires, Gloss Black Jeep Badging , TIRES: P225/60R18 BSW TOURING, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 3.251 Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Remote Start System, Cargo Net, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Jeep Cherokee come see us at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5. Just minutes away!
