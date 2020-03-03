2016 Jeep Compass

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Power Options
-
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Seating
-
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Additional Features
-
- Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
- ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
- DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
- WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate Applique ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.