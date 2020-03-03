Menu
2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,300KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4775919
  • Stock #: D11296A
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB9GD722127
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
DARK SLATE GREY
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr High Altitude, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
  • ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD)
  • DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate Applique ...

Knight Dodge

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

