2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS (STD) BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) 19-SPEAKER HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO -inc: 825 Watt Amplifier ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) Generic Sun/Moonroof GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD) ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Requires Subscription Customer Preferred Package 23S|3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS|8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)|Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition II|19 SPKRS High Perf Audio|50 State Emissions|3 Additional Gallons of Gas|Feder...

