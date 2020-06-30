Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

76,636 KM

Knight Dodge

306-773-9301

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

  • Listing ID: 5349245
  • Stock #: 11394A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG3GC387796

76,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,636 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr Overland, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS (STD)
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
19-SPEAKER HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO -inc: 825 Watt Amplifier
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking
Requires Subscription
Customer Preferred Package 23S|3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS|8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)|Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition II|19 SPKRS High Perf Audio|50 State Emissions|3 Additional Gallons of Gas|Feder...

Knight Dodge

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

