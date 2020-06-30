2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Tires - Front Performance
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS (STD)
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
19-SPEAKER HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO -inc: 825 Watt Amplifier
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking
Customer Preferred Package 23S|3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS|8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)|Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition II|19 SPKRS High Perf Audio|50 State Emissions|3 Additional Gallons of Gas|Feder...
