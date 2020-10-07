Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

90,293 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Dodge

306-773-9301

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5864454
  Stock #: 11525A
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG7GC341552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr Limited, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUM W/GREY PKTS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Knight Dodge

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

