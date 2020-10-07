2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUM W/GREY PKTS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD) TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details

