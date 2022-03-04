$17,339+ tax & licensing
$17,339
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2016 Jeep Patriot
2016 Jeep Patriot
75th Anniversary Edition - Bronze Trim
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$17,339
+ taxes & licensing
168,712KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8585285
- Stock #: B3570
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB8GD722665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3570
- Mileage 168,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17859 - Our Price is just $17339!
As Edmunds says, the Jeep Patriot will handle off-road obstacles better than competitors. This 2016 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 168,712 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Patriot's trim level is 75th Anniversary Edition. As the name suggests, this is a special edition for the 2016 Patriot lineup. It basically is a High Altitude trim that has had mainly cosmetic upgrades. These enhancements on the exterior include 17-inch Low-Gloss Bronze aluminum wheels, Bronze front and liftgate appliques, Bronze Jeep badge and Bronze roof rails. On the inside, the Anniversary Edition is easily recognized by the Moroccan sun and Tangerine interior accents, Satin Chrome 75th Anniversary badge with Bronze and Orange accents, Unique 75th Edition leather seats with Ombre mesh inserts and Tangerine accent stitching. Key technical upgrades include a remote start system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bronze Trim, Remote Start, Sunroof.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB8GD722665.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
remote start
Bronze Trim
