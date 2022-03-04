2016 Jeep Patriot

$17,339 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 7 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8585285

8585285 Stock #: B3570

B3570 VIN: 1C4NJRAB8GD722665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B3570

Mileage 168,712 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Additional Features Bronze Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.