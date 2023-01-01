$17,689+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,689
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2016 Nissan Juke
2016 Nissan Juke
SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$17,689
+ taxes & licensing
163,207KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10010424
- Stock #: P3746A
- VIN: JN8AF5MV4GT660481
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3746A
- Mileage 163,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $18220 - Our Price is just $17689!
For something a little different, this quirky Nissan Juke is a versatile crossover that stands out with unique styling. This 2016 Nissan JUKE is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 163,207 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our JUKE's trim level is SV. This Juke SV is an excellent value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with six-speaker audio, a USB port, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, push-button start, heated front seats, a rearview camera, six standard airbags, aluminum-alloy wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Standard Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6