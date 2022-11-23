$22,201+ tax & licensing
$22,201
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
158,503KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9404905
- Stock #: P3676
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM9GC641140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22867 - Our Price is just $22201!
Versatility meets style in this extremely capable Nissan Pathfinder. This 2016 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 158,503 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. Upgrade to this Pathfinder Platinum and experience luxury with capability. It comes with a dual panel panoramic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 13-speaker premium audio, tri-zone entertainment system with a DVD player and wireless headphones, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated steering wheel, an around view monitor, remote start, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Dvd Player, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
dvd player
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6