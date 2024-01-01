$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,985KM
VIN 1C6RR7MT3GS406239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,985 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Compare at $26613 - Our Price is just $25838!
This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 146,985 kms. It's red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT3GS406239.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
