2016 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
306-773-9301
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
+ taxes & licensing
This Ram 2500 boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" PAINTED ALUM W/CHROME -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE.* This Ram 2500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Fog Lamps, Wheels: 18" x 8" Polished Aluminum, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Luxury Group, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote SD Card Slot, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Media Hub w/SD, USB & AUX Input Jack, Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, 8.4" Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details, GPS Antenna Input, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, PICKUP BOX LIGHTING, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, GVWR: 4,535 KGS (10,000 LBS).* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ram 2500 come see us at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5. Just minutes away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5