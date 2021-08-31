Menu
2016 RAM 2500

204,799 KM

Details Description Features

2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

SLT

2016 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

204,799KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7636285
  • Stock #: 11842A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,799 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 2500 boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" PAINTED ALUM W/CHROME -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE.* This Ram 2500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Fog Lamps, Wheels: 18" x 8" Polished Aluminum, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Luxury Group, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote SD Card Slot, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Media Hub w/SD, USB & AUX Input Jack, Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, 8.4" Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details, GPS Antenna Input, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, PICKUP BOX LIGHTING, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, GVWR: 4,535 KGS (10,000 LBS).

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
180-amp alternator
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Pickup Box Lighting
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs) 180-Amp Alternator
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 20" X 8" PAINTED ALUM W/CHROME -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Charge Only Remote USB Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Charge Only Remote USB Port Media Hub w/SD USB & AUX Input Jack Rearview Mirror w/Microphone 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details GPS A...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...
SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Fog Lamps Wheels: 18" x 8" Polished Aluminum Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Luxury Group Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome...

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

