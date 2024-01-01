$42,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 3500
ST
2016 RAM 3500
ST
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,765KM
VIN 3C63R3CL3GG233880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Anti-Spin Differential, Trailer-Tow Mirrors, Media Hub!
Compare at $70715 - Our Price is just $42995!
According to Edmunds, the Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2016 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 123,765 kms. It's red pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 385HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is ST. The ST 3500 is equipped with excellent features and a hard working attitude. This truck comes with an anti-spin rear differential, trailer-tow mirrors with turn signals and courtesy lamps, a class V hitch receiver, heavy-duty engine cooling, heavy-duty Hotchkiss rear suspension, a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Anti-spin Differential, Trailer-tow Mirrors, Media Hub.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3CL3GG233880.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Anti-Spin Differential
Media Hub
Trailer-Tow Mirrors
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2016 RAM 3500