2017 Acura ILX

+ taxes & licensing
306-773-9301
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
+ taxes & licensing
This Acura ILX boasts a Premium Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Alloy, Valet Function.*This Acura ILX Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P225/40R18 92V M+S, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 can get you a reliable ILX today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5