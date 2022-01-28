$27,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
$27,995
- Listing ID: 8270814
- Stock #: 22T040
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK7H6126598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22T040
- Mileage 45,039 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2017! Feature-packed and decked out! Top features include cruise control, telescoping steering wheel, power door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
