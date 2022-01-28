Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

45,039 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

LS

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

Sale

45,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8270814
  • Stock #: 22T040
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK7H6126598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T040
  • Mileage 45,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017! Feature-packed and decked out! Top features include cruise control, telescoping steering wheel, power door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

