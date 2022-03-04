$49,304+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,304
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $332 B/W
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$49,304
+ taxes & licensing
143,457KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8473164
- Stock #: 3542A
- VIN: 1GNSKBKC7HR235189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $50783 - Our Price is just $49304!
The Chevrolet Tahoe offers excellent towing capabilities and can carry a mountain of cargo. This 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes an big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This SUV has 143,457 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. This Chevrolet Tahoe LT is a big step up from the entry level LS model and includes leather heated front seats, power adjustable pedals, enhanced driver alert package that includes forward collision alert, safety alert driver seat, IntelliBeam headlamps and lane keep assist. It also includes aluminum wheels, a premium Bose stereo system with Chevy MyLink and an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, rear vision camera, power lift gate and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $331.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $60417 ). See dealer for details.
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Radio, HD
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Cargo Net
Cargo management system
Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Defogger, rear-window electric
Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Power outlet, 110-volt
Windows, power, all express down, front express up
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour configurable display
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel drive
Steering, power
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Requires 4WD model)
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package)
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Battery, 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Forward Collision Alert sensor indicator
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Door locks, rear child security
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Active aero shutters, front
Fascia, front body-colour
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Glass, deep tinted
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted
Premium Sound Package
Fascia, rear body-color ((PCK) Luxury Package includes trailer hitch close out.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Standard Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6