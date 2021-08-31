2017 Dodge Durango

$34,286 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 8 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7636282

7636282 Stock #: 11820A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour OCTANE RED

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 135,802 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC Octane Red Generic Sun/Moonroof RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) Requires Subscription TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 2-Speed On-Demand Transfer Case GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25P -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Platinum Accent Fog Lamp Bezels Platinum Accent Front Fascia Platinum Accent Lower Sill Moulding 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.