Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Durango

135,802 KM

Details Description Features

$34,286

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,286

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Durango

2017 Dodge Durango

Citadel Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Durango

Citadel Platinum

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

  1. 7636282
  2. 7636282
  3. 7636282
  4. 7636282
  5. 7636282
  6. 7636282
  7. 7636282
  8. 7636282
  9. 7636282
  10. 7636282
  11. 7636282
  12. 7636282
  13. 7636282
  14. 7636282
  15. 7636282
  16. 7636282
  17. 7636282
  18. 7636282
  19. 7636282
  20. 7636282
  21. 7636282
Contact Seller

$34,286

+ taxes & licensing

135,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7636282
  • Stock #: 11820A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour OCTANE RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 135,802 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Durango delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation.*This Dodge Durango Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25P -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Platinum Accent Fog Lamp Bezels, Platinum Accent Front Fascia, Platinum Accent Lower Sill Moulding, 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Platinum Accent Badging, Platinum Interior Accents, Platinum Grille w/Platinum Texture, Premium Wrapped IP Bezel, Platinum Accent Door Handles, Platinum Accent Mirror Caps, Platinum Appearance Package, Platinum Accent Rear Lower Fascia, 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders, Black Roof Rails, Platinum Accent IP Bezel, 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests , OCTANE RED, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio, 230MM Rear Axle, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 2-Speed On-Demand Transfer Case, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), 3.09 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 20" x 8" Satin Carbon, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Octane Red
Generic Sun/Moonroof
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
Requires Subscription
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 2-Speed On-Demand Transfer Case GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25P -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Platinum Accent Fog Lamp Bezels Platinum Accent Front Fascia Platinum Accent Lower Sill Moulding 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Standard Dodge

2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 21 KM
$52,874 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX
 70,506 KM
$20,884 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory