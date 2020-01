2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT, 7 PASSENGER, 3.6 L V6, FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING AIR, TILT, CRUISE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, QUAD STOW GO SEATING, REAR AIR/ HEAT, AM/FM CD W/ MP3 JACK, BLUETOOTH, PRIVACY GLASS, KEYLESS ENTRY, SATELLITE RADIO AND SO MUCH MORE! BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, INSPECTED AND SERVICED, PRICE LEADER AT ONLY $14,995. DONT MISS IT!! 2C4RDGBG6HR880489

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Rear Air & Heat Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Cup Holder Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

Satellite Radio

Digital clock

Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Security Anti-Theft Windows Privacy Glass Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Traction Control System Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Leather-wrapped shift knob

Additional Features All Equipped

Fully loaded

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Remote USB Port

Bluetooth Streaming Audio

UConnect Hands-Free Group

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription

Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth

2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats

