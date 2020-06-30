Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

56,973 KM

Details Description Features

$19,811

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,811

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5319920
  • Stock #: 11393A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG6HT528623

$19,811

+ taxes & licensing

56,973KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 56,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, AWD 4dr Crossroad, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
GVW/Payload Rating
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pearl White Tri-Coat
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV
POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE
RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Requires Subscription
Customer Preferred Package 28V|3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine|6-Speed Automatic 62TE Transmission|White Noise Tri-Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition III|50 State Emissions|Power Express Open/Close Sunroof|Rear Seat Video Group I|Navigation and Ba...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Knight Dodge

2013 Ford Focus ST
 94,830 KM
$13,847 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 12,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 Laramie
 70,727 KM
$58,983 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Knight Dodge

Knight Dodge

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory