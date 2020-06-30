2017 Dodge Journey

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV
POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE
RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Customer Preferred Package 28V|3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine|6-Speed Automatic 62TE Transmission|White Noise Tri-Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition III|50 State Emissions|Power Express Open/Close Sunroof|Rear Seat Video Group I|Navigation and Ba...
