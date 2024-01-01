Menu
Just arrived, this 2017 Mazda 3 Sport GS Hatchback w/Skyactive comes in from its original owner. No collision claims, dealer serviced in Calgary at originating dealership, this is about as nice as a used car comes! It was just recently Sask Saftied as the owners moved to our area. Well equipped with 2.0L 4 cyl engine, auto transmission, traction control, push button start, premium audio controls, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and so much more! It even has an extra set of steel winter wheels with winter tires mounted for economical winter tire swaps. Trades welcome and on the spot financing available O.A.C. Hurry, before its gone!

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

110,765 KM

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

Used
110,765KM
VIN 3MZBN1L73HM141336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T169
  • Mileage 110,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived, this 2017 Mazda 3 Sport GS Hatchback w/Skyactive comes in from its original owner. No collision claims, dealer serviced in Calgary at originating dealership, this is about as nice as a used car comes! It was just recently Sask Saftied as the owners moved to our area. Well equipped with 2.0L 4 cyl engine, auto transmission, traction control, push button start, premium audio controls, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and so much more! It even has an extra set of steel winter wheels with winter tires mounted for economical winter tire swaps. Trades welcome and on the spot financing available O.A.C. Hurry, before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

