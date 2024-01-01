$17,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
Hatchback Sport GS 1 owner, great shape
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
Hatchback Sport GS 1 owner, great shape
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T169
- Mileage 110,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived, this 2017 Mazda 3 Sport GS Hatchback w/Skyactive comes in from its original owner. No collision claims, dealer serviced in Calgary at originating dealership, this is about as nice as a used car comes! It was just recently Sask Saftied as the owners moved to our area. Well equipped with 2.0L 4 cyl engine, auto transmission, traction control, push button start, premium audio controls, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and so much more! It even has an extra set of steel winter wheels with winter tires mounted for economical winter tire swaps. Trades welcome and on the spot financing available O.A.C. Hurry, before it's gone!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Safety
Convenience
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
Gauvin Motors Ltd
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
888-813-0604