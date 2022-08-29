Menu
2017 Nissan Armada

143,495 KM

Details

$35,627

+ tax & licensing
$35,627

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2017 Nissan Armada

2017 Nissan Armada

Platinum Edition - Navigation

2017 Nissan Armada

Platinum Edition - Navigation

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$35,627

+ taxes & licensing

143,495KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9155365
  • Stock #: D3622A
  • VIN: JN8AY2NC8H9507607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # D3622A
  • Mileage 143,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, DVD Player!

Compare at $36696 - Our Price is just $35627!

As Nissan's double-duty SUV, this Armada can tow heavy loads with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. This 2017 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that makes every day an unforgettable adventure. Turn heads with a refined, yet muscular exterior design. Attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship greet you the moment you step inside. Welcome passengers with plush room and versatility to take on bigger cargo. For one vehicle that does it all, it's hard to beat the versatility and capability of this Nissan Armada. This SUV has 143,495 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.6L V8 Direct Injection engine.

Our Armada's trim level is Platinum Edition. Luxury meets capability in this Armada Platinum. It comes with four-wheel drive, a rear DVD player, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, predictive forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, an around view monitor, Bose premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Dvd Player, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
dvd player
Bluetooth
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package

Buy From Home Available

Email Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

