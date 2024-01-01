Menu
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!

Compare at $24715 - Our Price is just $23995!

Unique styling sets this Nissan Murano apart from its rivals in the often repetitive crossover landscape. This 2017 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. Its nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Muranos trim level is Platinum. This Murano Platinum is a portrait of luxury. It comes with a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, intelligent cruise control, forward emergency braking, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.

2017 Nissan Murano

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 5N1AZ2MHXHN179115

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12918A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!

Compare at $24715 - Our Price is just $23995!

Unique styling sets this Nissan Murano apart from its rivals in the often repetitive crossover landscape. This 2017 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Murano's trim level is Platinum. This Murano Platinum is a portrait of luxury. It comes with a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, intelligent cruise control, forward emergency braking, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

2017 Nissan Murano