Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. 

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 90,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. 

Our 1500s trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. 
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT3HS827201.

2017 RAM 1500

90,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
ST

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

VIN 1C6RR7FT3HS827201

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12556B
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 90,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT3HS827201.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

306-773-XXXX

