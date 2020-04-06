Menu
2017 RAM 1500

SLT

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$58,305

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,128KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4865199
  • Stock #: D11426A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT1HS738683
Exterior Colour
Black Forest Green Pearl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Park-Sense rear park assist system
  • Black Forest Green Pearl
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required
  • BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires
  • Requires Subscription
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
  • LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy L...
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
  • SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS Fog Lamps Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Luxury Group Auto-Dimming Rearview ...
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mi...
  • Customer Preferred Package 26G|5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine|8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy-US)|Black Forest Green Pearl Coat|Monotone Paint|ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera|ParkSense Rear Park Assist System|Uconnect 8.4|50 State Emissions|3.92 Rear Axle Ra...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

