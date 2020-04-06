- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Park-Sense rear park assist system
- Black Forest Green Pearl
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
- PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
- GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
- RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required
- BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
- WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires
- Requires Subscription
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
- LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy L...
- DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
- SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS Fog Lamps Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Luxury Group Auto-Dimming Rearview ...
- TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mi...
- Customer Preferred Package 26G|5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine|8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy-US)|Black Forest Green Pearl Coat|Monotone Paint|ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera|ParkSense Rear Park Assist System|Uconnect 8.4|50 State Emissions|3.92 Rear Axle Ra...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.