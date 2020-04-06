Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Park-Sense rear park assist system

Black Forest Green Pearl

Class IV Hitch Receiver

COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats

PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)

GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)

RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required

BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires

Requires Subscription

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift

LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy L...

DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...

SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS Fog Lamps Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Luxury Group Auto-Dimming Rearview ...

TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mi...

Customer Preferred Package 26G|5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine|8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy-US)|Black Forest Green Pearl Coat|Monotone Paint|ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera|ParkSense Rear Park Assist System|Uconnect 8.4|50 State Emissions|3.92 Rear Axle Ra...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.