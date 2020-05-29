- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Sunroof
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Remote Start System
- Seating
- Leather Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Windows
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- Monotone Paint Application
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- Spray-in bedliner
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
- Red Pearl
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- Pickup Box Lighting
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
- RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
- TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
- GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
- CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
- Requires Subscription
- ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alter...
- Customer Preferred Package 28H|3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine|8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)|Delmonico Red Pearl Coat|Monotone Paint|Class IV Receiver Hitch|Remote Start System|Uconnect 3C NAV with 8.4 Display|50 State Emissions|LED Bed Lighting|Power Sunro...
