Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Remote Start System Seating Leather Seats

Split Bench Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Monotone Paint Application

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Spray-in bedliner

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)

Red Pearl

Class IV Hitch Receiver

Pickup Box Lighting

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)

RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation

TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)

GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)

CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats

Requires Subscription

ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alter...

Customer Preferred Package 28H|3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine|8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)|Delmonico Red Pearl Coat|Monotone Paint|Class IV Receiver Hitch|Remote Start System|Uconnect 3C NAV with 8.4 Display|50 State Emissions|LED Bed Lighting|Power Sunro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.