2017 RAM 1500

108,901 KM

Details Description Features

$26,692

+ tax & licensing
$26,692

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Dodge

306-773-9301

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

  • Listing ID: 5319917
  • Stock #: 11433A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT6HS617240

$26,692

+ taxes & licensing

108,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 108,901 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Park-Sense rear park assist system
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
BRIGHT WHITE
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Class IV Hitch Receiver
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control Customer Activated GPS Navigation
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Fog Lamps Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Luxury Group Auto-Dimming Rearview ...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy L...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Pow...
Customer Preferred Package 27G|5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine|8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)|Bright White Clear Coat|Monotone Paint|Uconnect 8.4|50 State Emissions|Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle|3.92 Rear Axle Ratio|Special Scheduling Condition III|SLT Pl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

