208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL. This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options: QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Humidity Sensor, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA.
