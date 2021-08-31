Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

146,060 KM

Details Description Features

$36,776

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,776

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

  1. 7636270
  2. 7636270
  3. 7636270
  4. 7636270
  5. 7636270
  6. 7636270
  7. 7636270
  8. 7636270
  9. 7636270
  10. 7636270
  11. 7636270
  12. 7636270
  13. 7636270
  14. 7636270
  15. 7636270
  16. 7636270
  17. 7636270
  18. 7636270
  19. 7636270
  20. 7636270
  21. 7636270
Contact Seller

$36,776

+ taxes & licensing

146,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7636270
  • Stock #: 11749A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,060 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Humidity Sensor, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Class IV Hitch Receiver
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Standard Dodge

2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 21 KM
$52,874 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX
 70,506 KM
$20,884 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory