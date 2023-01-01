$56,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Laramie Longhorn
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
125,000KM
Used
VIN 3C6UR5GL2HG641671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Lt. Frost Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12592A
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM
Compare at $85860 - Our Price is just $56995!
Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 125,000 kms. It's red pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Laramie Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, and navigation, premium heated and ventilated leather seats, spray-in bedliner, rear park assist, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5GL2HG641671.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
2ND Row Heated Seats
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
High-Back Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Audio and Pedals
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Next Generation Engine Controller
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 4,082 kgs (9,000 lbs)
117.3 L Fuel Tank
957.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Tip Start
Hemi Badge
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Firestone Brand Tires
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Pickup Box Lighting
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Coloured Fender Flares
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Black Front Windshield Trim
Bright Exterior Mirrors
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Standard Dodge
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
2017 RAM 2500