2018 Chevrolet Camaro

14,137 KM

Details Description

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

Sale

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,137KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7687666
  Stock #: 150987
  VIN: 1G1FH1R76J0150987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 150987
  • Mileage 14,137 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet won't be on the lot long! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! This 2 door, 4 passenger coupe still has less than 15,000 kilometers! Top features include cruise control, variably intermittent wipers, heated steering wheel, and power windows. Chevrolet made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

