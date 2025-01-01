Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

106,380 KM

Details

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LS w-1LS

12166290

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LS w-1LS

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,380KM
VIN 2GNAXREV3J6244962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T016
  • Mileage 106,380 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Buy From Home Available

