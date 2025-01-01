$23,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LS w-1LS
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LS w-1LS
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,380KM
VIN 2GNAXREV3J6244962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25T016
- Mileage 106,380 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Safety
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
